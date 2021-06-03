ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Government has insisted that it will not reverse its recent increase in tuition fees for the state-owned university (KASU).

The Deputy Governor of the state, Hadiza Balarabe, stated this at a meeting with the representatives of the university students with government officials at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna, on Thursday.



The students had on May 26, 2021, staged a peaceful protest at the university campus, barricading the Tafawa Balewa Way, insisting many parents cannot afford the over 500 per cent increase in tuition fees.



During the meeting, representatives of the students complained that the 500 per cent increase in the tuition fees is high and many parents cannot afford it.



” We are not asking for total reversal but the tuition fees should be reduced at least by 50 per cent. That is why we request for this meeting with the government, so something can be done.



However, after listening to the students’ demand, the Secretary to the State Government, Balarabe Lawal, who first respondend to the students, said the governmet was careful before announcing the new rates.



“We understand the pain; we are also pained but sometimes, some decisions are taken for the betterment of the generality of the people.”



“There are primary schools in the Kaduna that charge N100,000 as school fees. There are also secondary schools that also charge as high as N500,000, and you dont expect university education to cost N27,000? It doesn’t make sense.”



“For a long time, we have been deceiving ourselves. The earlier we wake up and come to term with the realization that we need to do something about university education in the state and in the country as a whole, the better.



Meanwhile, the Deputy governor appealed to the students to return to their colleagues and inform them that the new rates are for their own good and the state at large.



” We want you to be proud that you went to one of the best schools. We want Kaduna State students to hold their heads high wherever they might be and be proud to represent the state.’’



The government also said indigenes of the state can access the state scholarship scheme which is readily available for them and also student loans, if necessary.



According to the new rates, students paying N26, 000, will henceforth pay up to N200,000 for social science undergraduates, and about N500 000 naira for medical science students who are not indigenes of the state.