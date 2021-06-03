ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the Kogi Chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has said the group wants scholarships for Fulanis.

The ethnic group traditionally consists mainly of nomads and herders from the northern parts of the country.

Scattered across Northern states, they are believed to be marginalised in terms of education and are listed amongst Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS).

The cattle breeder’s group demanded that the Fulanis be considered for scholarships from primary to tertiary education levels.

The Chairman of Kogi MACBAN and the assistant secretary, Wakili Damina and Hamza Bello respectively, spoke to PREMIUM TIMES after their presentation at the North Central zonal public hearing for constitution review in Lokoja, Kogi State capital, on Wednesday.

Messrs Damina and Bello said the exercise did not address matters “that will help Fulanis”.

Mr Bello told our correspondent that they did not get proper information about the event until Tuesday.

Reeling off the demands of the group, Mr Bello said; “We need primary institutions in Fulani settlements everywhere. We need government to bring Fulani closer.

“We want youth empowerment and government should give them scholarships to attend primary, secondary school and tertiary institutions.”

On open-grazing of cattle, which has generated controversies in recent times nationwide, the MACBAN official explained the need for grazing reserves.

“Pertaining to grazing reserves, Fulanis are very large in population. We want the government to help Fulanis have grazing reserves. We need grazing routes. Most of the farmers block grazing routes. Before, they were plenty but now, they have blocked all of them,” Mr Bello said.

The two-day event organised by the House of Representatives special Committee on Constitutional Review, started on Tuesday and ended Wednesday across the country.

Over 15 presentations were made by political leaders, traditional rulers, pressure groups and individuals from different parts of the North Central region.

The Chairman of the Lokoja Centre and a member of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, promised that this edition of the constitution review will be different from the ones held in the past.

“I can assure you that it will be a fruitful one,” the lawmaker said.