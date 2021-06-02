ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian government has awarded the contracts for the construction of oxygen plant houses, installation and maintenance of oxygen production plants across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Abuja.

The project, which was awarded at a total sum of N5.6 billion, was approved at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

While briefing the state house correspondents shortly after the meeting, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the decision was part of the administration’s efforts towards addressing the biting challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Mohammed said: “The Minister of Health presented a memo, which was approved, for the emergency supply, installation and maintenance of oxygen production plants and construction of plant houses in each of the 36 States of the federation and Abuja.

“The contract was approved in the sum of N5, 615, 127, 479 inclusive of 7.5 percent VAT, in favour of four different companies, with a completion period of 20 weeks.”

He said COVID-19 has made oxygen a very critical commodity, and that the best way to address such was to make it available to save the people of the pandemic.

The minister also informed the journalists that the council approved the sum of N1.1 billion for the procurement of aviation security uniforms and accessories for use in various airports across the country.

“The Minister of Aviation also got approval for the award of a contract for direct procurement for the design, manufacture and supply of aviation security uniforms and accessories. The sum total is N1,127,945.

“The unique thing about uniforms for the aviation industry is that it has some International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards that would be followed.”

He also further disclosed that the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs also got an approval of N864.7 million for two road contracts that were reportedly abandoned by previous administrations.

“The Minister of Niger Delta got approval for Okpula-Igwartanta Phase I linking Imo and Rivers State, started in 2010. He got an approval for a variation of N620, 763, 000. He also got approval for erosion flood control on Ndemili-Utagba-Onitsha road in Delta State, started in 2014. The council today approved N244 million to augment the original contract sum,” the minister said.