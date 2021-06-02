ADVERTISEMENT

The minority caucus of the House of Representatives has called on the police to track the killers of Christopher Dega, the special adviser on security to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

Mr Dega, a retired assistant Inspector general of police, was reportedly killed on Wednesday in Jos, Plateau State.

The caucus, in a statement by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta), condemned the killing of Mr Dega and other killings across the country.

“Our caucus is shocked by such wicked and devilish act and calls on the police and other security forces to immediately track down and bring the killers to the full wrath of the law.

“The Minority caucus is deeply grieved by the incessant killings across our nation under the administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and calls on the Federal Government to take more effective and proactive measure to stem the worsening tide of insecurity in the nation.

“The Minority caucus condoles with the Governor of Benue State, Governor Samuel Ortom, as well as the family of AIG Dega (rtd) and supplicate to God to comfort them at this moment of grief.”

The killing of Mr Dega occurred a few days after the murder of Ahmed Gulak, ex-aide of former President Goodluck Jonathan, in Owerri, Imo State.