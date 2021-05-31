Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed shock over the death of his former political adviser, Ahmed Gulak, who was killed on Sunday by gunmen in Owerri, Imo State.
Mr Jonathan said this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ikechukwu Eze, on Monday in Abuja.
“I received with shock the death of Gulak who died on Sunday, May 30, in Owerri, Imo.
“Gulak was a loyal public servant and dedicated patriot who gave his all in service to his country.
“His death is a painful loss to me and many others who worked and interacted with him,” he said.
Mr Jonathan said Mr Gulak would be remembered “for his modest contributions to the growth of the nation’s democracy, especially his memorable days both as a speaker of Adamawa House of Assembly and Political Adviser in his administration”.
He prayed God to comfort his family and grant his soul eternal rest.
“My deepest condolences to his family, the government and the people of Adamawa State, who are bound to feel the loss of this eminent and patriotic Nigerian.
“May God grant his family, friends and supporters solace, even as I appeal for calm while law enforcement agents carry out their investigations,” he said.
(NAN)
