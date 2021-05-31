ADVERTISEMENT

Businessman and Presidential Candidate in the 2019 presidential election, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has condemned the gruesome murder of former presidential adviser, Ahmed Gulak, and appealed to northerners to avoid acts of revenge.

Mr Olawepo-Hashim, who described the killing as a cowardly act, said the sad development was a reprehensible conduct that could plunge the nation into further conflict.

He, therefore, called for urgent action to end ongoing killings in the country.

In a statement issued on Monday by his media office, the business mogul said the murder is reminiscent of first republic killings but appealed to northerners to avoid any act of reprisal in this moment of grief.

“In this 2021, we should bear the pain as a sacrifice for national unity,” Mr Olawepo-Hashim said. “We need no revenge action as the perpetrators of this evil act have been promptly apprehended and will certainly be brought to justice by the police.”

Speaking further, Mr Olawepo-Hashim appealed “to northern youths, in the name of God, to maintain dignified calm even in the face of this obvious provocation. There should be no reprisal attack, it is unnecessary.”

The businessman added, “At this juncture, it will be profitable to counsel elders in the East to rein in the youths to stop their campaign of hate and violence which may have severe consequences.

“No amount of complaints over political marginalization can justify the continuous murder of police officers, the targeted destruction of security facilities, the burning of federal establishments and the latest assassination.

“The best path to justice is the way of dialogue and peace, not the type of targeted violence against law enforcement officers and politicians from other regions.”

Mr Hashim commiserated with the family of the deceased and the good people of Adamawa State, where Mr Gulak was speaker of the State Assembly, as well as the entire people of Nigeria on this sad departure of a true Nigerian who saw Nigeria as his constituency.