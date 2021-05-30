ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has postponed the planned zonal public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution scheduled for Owerri, Imo State.

The hearing for Imo and Abia States was scheduled for Owerri centre on June 2 and 3, respectively.

In a press statement released on Sunday by the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, who is the chairman of the committee, the hearing has been postponed indefinitely.

“The House of Representatives Special Committee on Constitution Review Zonal Public Hearing scheduled to take place in Owerri Centre (Imo and Abia States) on Tuesday, 1st and Wednesday, 2nd June 2021 has been suspended until further notice.

“The Committee regrets any inconveniences this might cause our esteemed invited guests, stakeholders and the general public,” the statement reads.

Insecurity in Imo

Though the statement did not refer to the security situation in Imo State, the state has been very tensed lately, particularly with activities of the ‘Uknown Gunmen’ and the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Ahmed Gulak, a former political adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, was reportedly-shot-dead by gunmen in Owerri.

Mr Gulak was killed on Sunday morning, around 7:20 a.m., while he was on his way to Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, to catch a flight, according to the police.

Aside from the killings in the state, there have also been attacks on correction facilities, police stations and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Also, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has ordered a sit-at-home directive between May 30 and 31 for the annual Biafra Remembrance Day.