Troops of Sector 2, Operation Hadin Kai, has successfully raided another suspected Boko Haram logistics base and arrested two fuel suppliers in the Gujba area of Yobe.
The Director, Army Public Relations, Mohammed Yerima, in a statement said the raid was conducted on Saturday, following a sting operation.
The brigadier general said the gallant troops also recovered several items such as 11 Jerri cans loaded with petrol, six Jerri cans of diesel and nine empty Jerri cans hidden in different locations in Gujba.
He said that the arrested suspects were currently in the custody of the troops for preliminary investigation, adding that they would be handed over to the relevant agencies for prosecution.
He said that the acting Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya, had commended the troops for the feat.
According to him, Mr Yahaya enjoined the troop to sustain the tempo and clear all suspected fortress and hideouts of the criminal elements. (NAN)
