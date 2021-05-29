ADVERTISEMENT

Former Niger Delta agitators said on Saturday that they were willing to cooperate with the federal government toward the overall development of the region.

Tonye Bobo, leader of the Third Phase Presidential Amnesty Programme and member of the Special Committee of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) made the pledge on behalf of the group at a “stakeholders meeting” in Benin City, Edo State.

He said the dawn of a new era had come in the Niger Delta and that the people had decided to embrace peace for the socio-economic development of the region.

“We are already getting it right. As peace ambassadors, we have to change the narrative in the Niger Delta.

“We want the public to know that Niger Delta is now a region where people can do business without any molestation,” he stated.

Mr Bobo disclosed that all necessary measures had been put in place to stop incessant protests and the blockade of highways to press home “certain demands”.

According to him, talks are ongoing toward sustainable peace in the area with the Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Milland Dikio.

He described Mr Dikio, a retired army colonel, as an upright man and one with the interest of the people at heart.

“Today’s meeting is very powerful, looking at the calibre of persons present.

“Some of the stakeholders that could not make it to the meeting sent words of encouragement, support, and appreciation for the efforts we are making for the needful to be done,” he said.

The spokesperson of the group, Godstime Ogidigba, said one of the decisions taken during the meeting was the confirmation of the executive committee led by Mr Bobo for two years, after which election of the group’s leadership would be conducted.

He also said it was decided that the group’s chairmanship position would be rotational.

(NAN)