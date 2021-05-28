ADVERTISEMENT

Against the backdrop of the rising cases of sexual molestation and abuse, the authorities at the Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos have organised a sensitisation campaign in the local government area.

The chairman of the local government area (LGA), Rosulu Idowu, said the initiative was aimed at partnering relevant individuals and institutions towards sharing knowledge about the danger and the consequences of sexual violence and molestation.

The event, which was tagged; “Achieving a Rape, Child Molestation and Domestic Violence- Free Community,” held at the Ojo multipurpose hall on Friday.

Mr Idowu said: “At this juncture, I want to say that our local government, in line with the Lagos State Government’s agenda to eradicate this malicious and barbaric act, pledges zero tolerance for such misconducts, actions and attitude.

“In continuous engagement with traditional rulers, market men and women, artisans, among other groups, on what domestic and sexual violence entail; the impact it has on the victims, children and the society at large, their role as responders and the need for them to condemn such acts when they come to their attention.”

He described sexual violation as an unlawful sexual activity against the will of the victims through the threat of force or “having sexual activity with a minor who is incapable of giving consent.”

He added that the fight against sexual violence would foster a peaceful society.

He disclosed that his administration once organised a workshop to educate primary and secondary students on the growing trend of rape culture in schools.

He said: “The workshop focused on elements of the fight against incidents of sexual assault in primary and secondary schools by creating awareness and propagating rape prevention measures.

“It would ultimately address sexual issues and encourage safety consciousness among the students to provide sensitive services to victims of domestic and sexual violence; while promoting healthy relationships as we strive to enhance a safe society.

Meanwhile, speaking on the sideline of the event, the director of the Cece Yara Foundation, a non-governmental child advocacy centre, Bisi Kayode, told PREMIUM TIMES at the event that speaking up against rape and molestation is everyone’s responsibility.

“Everybody is a mandated reporter; once you see something going wrong with a child, it is your responsibility to report, otherwise you will be deemed to be an accomplice,” she said.

She added that sensitisation will gradually put an end to the culture of silence in the society.