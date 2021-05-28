ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Anambra State has paraded a 48-year old plumber, Thomas Igbo, for allegedly raping his three underage daughters.

The ages of the three defiled children are eight years, three years, and one and half years.

David Bille, the commandant of the corps in the state, also paraded a man, Solomon Isaac, for jumping into the NSCDC premises at night.

Mr Bille told journalists on Thursday in Awka that some civil society officials on May 25 reported that Mr Igbo raped his three underage daughters.

“When we got the report, we arrested one Thomas Igbo, a plumber, residing in Enugwu-Ukwu town in Njikoka area of the state.

“Our medical personnel later conducted tests and uncovered that the children were being abused sexually.

“The suspect confessed to the crime and very soon, we will conclude the investigation and arraign the suspect,” Mr Billie said.

The suspect admitted that he had sex with only one of his three daughters – the one that is eight years old – and that it was just once.

“I had sex with my eight- year- old daughter once, others I only used my fingers to penetrate their private parts when I am bathing them,” he said.

Mr Igbo, from Ikoloani Igboetiti area of Enugu State, claimed that he acted under the influence of alcohol the day he had sex with the daughter.

In the case of Mr Isaac, caught jumping into the NSCDC premises on the night of May 24, the 28-year-old man claimed he was pursued by cultists. He said he scaled the fence and got into the agency’s premises for safety.

Laura Ugwuanyi, the state coordinator of National Human Right Commission, who was at NSCDC office during the presentation of the suspects, expressed worry over the upsurge in rape cases in Anambra State.

She advised residents to always report such ills whenever they get to know about it as a way of fighting the menace.

(NAN)