Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 48 new cases of coronavirus infection in five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 166,146 according to official data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night.
Lagos took the lead with 22 new cases, followed by Rivers and Enugu with 11 cases each. Kaduna, FCT and Gombe recorded one case each.
According to the NCDC data, no new death was recorded from the virus which has already claimed 2,071 lives.
The data also shows that 156,529 have been successfully treated and discharged after testing negative to the virus.
With a population of about 200 million, Nigeria has only conducted over two million tests and has so far vaccinated 1,929,237 million people with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.
