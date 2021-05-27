ADVERTISEMENT

The late Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, assumed office upon his appointment in January with a determination to end Nigeria’s insecurity challenges, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party stated this during a condolence visit to the family of Mr Attahiru in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr Attahiru, alongside 10 other senior officers of the army, died in a military plane crash that occurred last Friday in Kaduna while on official assignment.

The PDP, in its earlier statement after the incident, called for an extensive investigation into the crash.

However, the party in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, after Uche Secondus-led NWC’s visit to the family of the COAS on Wednesday, described him as an officer who came prepared to end the country’s insecurity challenges.

“With Gen. Attahiru’s life and record of performance in serving our fatherland, it was clear that he had come with the commitment and zeal to confront and vanquish the security challenges facing our nation. His life was an eloquent testimony of his excellent service to our nation.

“On behalf of the leadership of PDP, we are here to condole with you. We assure you of our prayers at this moment of grief and we believe that God will grant you and your family the fortitude to carry this pain,” the PDP said.

The leaders of the opposition party offered prayers for the families of the other officers who died in the crash.

The late COAS was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2021 following the exit of Tukur Buratai amidst the clamour by Nigerians for more results in the fight against insurgents and bandits across the country.