Nigerian troops on Tuesday seized 62 jerrycans of petrol and three vehicles during a raid on a Boko Haram logistics supply base in Kukareta in Yobe State.

The army’s spokesperson, Mohammed Yerima, said the operation was carried out with the help of local vigilantes following a tip off that some members of the community were supplying fuel to Boko Haram.

Kukareta town is located about 21 kilometres from Damaturu, the state capital, on the Maiduguri/Damaturu highway. It was the largest self-established IDP camp in the state with more than 40,000 households before it was closed down in 2018.

The statement reads in full:

“Troops of Operation Hadin Kai on Tuesday, May 27, 2021, raided a suspected Boko Haram logistics stockpile in Kurkareta town, Yobe State.

“Items recovered during the raid operations by troops in conjunction with local vigilantes include 62 jerrycans loaded with Premium Motor Spirit popularly called petrol, hidden in different houses and shops. Three vehicles belonging to the terrorists’ suppliers with registration numbers DAL 626 YE (Kano), GBK 413 GR (Benue) and XA 390 SHN (Borno) were also impounded.

“The successful raid was undertaken following credible intelligence that some members of the community are suppliers of fuel and other products to insurgents.

“All the recovered items and the suspects are in our custody for preliminary investigations before handing them over to the appropriate agency for prosecution,” the statement highlighted.

“The NA remains determined to sustain their offensive operations in the area and assures the public that the Army leadership is committed to achieving the overall objective of keeping the North East and the entire country free of terrorism, banditry and other violent crimes,” the statement revealed.