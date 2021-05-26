ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to make judicious use of the £4.2 million recovered from former governor James Ibori, for the good of the people of the state.

The party’s spokesperson, Sylvester Imonina, made the call in a statement on Tuesday in Asaba.

“For the sake of our dear state, we call on the State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, not to allow this economic lifeline (monies) to go the way of the past.

“The people of the state want to see positive changes in their lives,” Mr Imonina said.

He urged the governor to be transparent in handling the recovered money and other monies accruing to the state.

“As a matter of fact, we urge the governor to tie this money to specific projects in the state.

“This will in no small measure bring joy to the people whenever they see the projects this money is used for,” he said.

He, however, said the people still feared that the returned money would likely be re-looted by those in government.

“To allay this fear, the PDP led-government should be patriotic in its acts of governance.

“The APC noted that in view of the happenings in the state, the yearnings of people should not be brushed aside.

“On the other hand, the party calls on all citizens to be alert and ask questions with follow-up actions on how what belongs to the state is expended by the Okowa led-government,” the APC spokesperson said.

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, said on Tuesday that the £4.2 million recovered from Mr Ibori has been paid to the Delta State government.

The fund, which the federal government recently received from the United Kingdom, is part of the proceeds of crime seized from the former governor.

(NAN)