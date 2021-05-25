ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Enugu State have confirmed that four of their operatives were killed on Tuesday during a gun attack at Iwollo Police Division, Enugu State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.

Mr Ndukwe, an assistant superintendent of police, stated that the assailants attacked the station in large numbers at about 4a.m., killed the operatives and set parts of the station ablaze.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu, had visited the station with his management team and operational/tactical commanders for an on-the-spot assessment.

“The hoodlums opened fire on police operatives on duty, but were gallantly resisted and in the ensuing gun duel, several of the assailants escaped with bullet injuries.

“Unfortunately, four police operatives, who sustained severe gunshot injuries, were later confirmed dead in the hospital,” he stated.

Mr Ndukwe further stated that the commissioner had condoled with the family and relations of the deceased.

“The commissioner has ordered that the already launched discreet investigation be intensified to fish out the assailants and their cohorts.

“He appealed to law-abiding residents of the state to promptly volunteer useful information that will assist the command in the investigation.

“He also called on them, especially operators of medical facilities in the state, to promptly report to the police any person(s) found with gunshot injuries,” Mr Ndukwe stated.

NAN recalled that yet-to-be identified gunmen shot and killed two police operatives during a similar attack on April 21 on Adani Police Station in Enugu State.

(NAN)