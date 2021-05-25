ADVERTISEMENT

An official of the Ebonyi State Government said the state branch of the South-east security outfit known as Ebubeagu has arrested 37 suspected criminals for allegedly planning to attack police stations and some offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

Stanley Okoro-Emegha, the commissioner for Internal Security, Border Peace and Conflict Resolution, told reporters on Monday in Abakaliki that the suspects were arrested in Agubia, in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

“Ebubeagu security outfit in a midnight operation, on Sunday, May 23 apprehended a total of 37 suspected criminals in Agubia axis in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

“The arrest was made in a joint operation coordinated by the commissioner and the Ikwo Local Government Council Chairman, Steve Orogwu,” Mr Okoro-Emegha said.

Police operatives from Ikwo Divisional Police Station assisted the security outfit in the arrest, according to Mr Okoro-Emegha.

He added that those arrested were indigenes of Ebonyi and those of neighbouring states in the South-east.

“Some of the suspects are not from Ebonyi but they have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

“Among (the) things recovered from the hoodlums is a map of some areas they were preparing to attack and the areas include police stations and some INEC offices in the state,” he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) could not immediately get a reaction from the police in Ebonyi.

Police and INEC facilities in Ebonyi and other states in the South-east region of the country have been the target in what appears to be coordinated and sustained attacks by hoodlums.

(NAN)