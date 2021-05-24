ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos say they repelled hoodlums who attempted to burn down two police stations in the state on Monday.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, said in a statement that 12 suspects were arrested in connection to the incidents.

The attempted arson occurred at Oke-Odo Police Division, Ile-Epo, and Elemoro Division, Ajah.

A clash reportedly occurred between police officers and motorcycle riders (popularly known as Okada riders) at Ile-Epo area on Monday, which caused unrest and the attempted arson.

“The Lagos State Police Command has tactically repelled some hoodlums who attempted to set ablaze the Oke Odo Division of the command today 24th May 2021 and 12 of them were arrested. The command wishes to state clearly that no life was lost and the Police Station was never burnt,” Mr Adejobi said in the statement.

Following the #EndSARS protests last year, police officers and their formations have continued to be the target of attacks, especially in the south-eastern part of the country.

The police said the Ajah incident was due to a fatal accident being handled by the police division.

Mr Adejobi said hoodlums tried to set the Elemoro Division ablaze. This division now accommodates the Area J Command, following the destruction of the command during the #EndSARS protest.

“Similarly, the command has restored normalcy to Elemoro where another set of hoodlums attempted to set ablaze the newly built police station which accommodates the Area J Command, Ajah and Elemoro Division of the command, in connection with a case of fatal accident recorded in the area, on Monday 24th May, 2021.”

The spokesperson said police officers have been deployed to the areas to forestall further attacks, while the incidents are being investigated.

The details of the incidences will be revealed as soon as possible, the police said.