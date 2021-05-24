ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian stocks touched a new year-to-date low of 4.83 per cent in the week that just went by in a new bear run that dominated trade Monday through Friday.

Yet, the development could be an invitation to invest in low-priced stocks that have shed weight for a chance to reap gains when improvement in activity will push prices up.

PREMIUM TIMES has assembled a raft of stocks with fundamentals and other potential, adopting key analytical approaches to save you the hassle of randomly picking equities for investment.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. You may have to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

JAPAUL GOLD

Japaul tops on our list on account of trading well below its intrinsic value. Its PE ratio is 0.08 and an EPS of N6.88.

ACADEMY PRESS

Academy Press makes our list by virtue of currently trading significantly below its intrinsic value. Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) is N0.27, while its Price to Earnings (PE) ratio is 1.46.

ACCESS BANK

Access Bank features on our list on the basis of its recent acquisition of African Banking Corporation (ABC) in Mozambique. The Lagos-based lender is on course to buy a 78 per cent interest in ABC Botswana come June.

Access is trading below its real value, which makes it cheap for investment. Its EPS is N3.29, while its PE ratio is 2.51.

C & I LEASING

C & I Leasing makes our list for trading well below its intrinsic value. It has a PE ratio of 2.02 and Earnings-Per-Share (EPS) of N2.01.

CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT

Custodian Investment appears on our list on the basis of trading below its real value. It has a PE ratio of 2.98 and an EPS of N1.96.

ZENITH BANK

Zenith features on our list for trading below its real value. It has a PE ratio of 3.10 and an EPS of N7.42.