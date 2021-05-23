ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has postponed the planned security summit in honour of late Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in a military plane crash on Friday.

Mr Attahiru died alongside 10 other military officers and men while on official assignment to Zaria in Kaduna State.

They have since been buried.

A statement on Sunday by the Clerk of the House, Chinedu Akubueze, said the summit, which was earlier slated for Monday, had been rescheduled for Wednesday.

“This is to inform the general public that the House of Representatives has postponed its national security summit scheduled to hold from Monday, May 24, 2021, in honour of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other military officers and men that died as a result of air mishap on Friday,” the statement said.

“The security summit will now kick off on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

“The postponement became necessary as the late Army Chief was one of the major stakeholders that would have taken part in the summit.”

Last month, the lawmakers resolved to hold the summit to address security challenges in the country.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, who disclosed this through the Majority Leader, Ado Doguwa, during the public hearing on Armed Forces Support Trust Fund in Abuja, said the summit was expected to generate solutions to the security challenges in the country.

He also said the five-day event would take a holistic view of the various security issues and the best ways to solve the problems.

The Senate convened similar summits in 2018 and 2019.