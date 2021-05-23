A Nigerian senator, Eyinnaya Abaribe, says many political leaders in Nigeria do not know their people’s problems.

Mr Abaribe, the senator representing Abia South, who spoke at a book launch on Saturday, said this was so because of the country’s flawed leadership recruitment process.

While unveiling the book titled, ‘The Scars of Our Generation Perspectives on Racism,’ Mr Abaribe said, “Most Nigerian leaders do not know their history; the leadership recruitment process is highly flawed. And that is why when people get into power, they don’t understand the problems confronting their people.”

He added that the problem of law enforcement in Nigeria had been compounded by the rampant issue of ethnic dominance in the country.

He added that the “problem with Nigeria has been that of ethnic-triumphalism. This has promoted impunity in the country.”

Mr Abaribe, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Senate minority leader, is a vocal critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The senator recently called on Mr Buhari to resign his position as the president for his poor handling of the worsening state of insecurity in the country.

In 2018, he was arrested and detained for some days by the State Security Service (SSS) for his alleged link to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

At the time of his arrest, the senator was one of the three sureties for IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who was then standing trial on treasonable felony over his secessionist agitation for a Biafra Republic.

Mr Abaribe has been made to face forfeiture proceedings due to his inability to produce Mr Kanu, who fled the country after soldiers invaded his house in Abia State in September 2017.

The senator lauded the author of the new book, Alphonsus Alang, for his incisive work aimed at bequeathing the younger generation a legacy of knowledge.

Book Review

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former Attorney General of Imo State, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume, said the 90-page book was arranged into eight chapters.

According to the book reviewer, Mr Alang traces the origin of slavery in his work, adding that the author’s sojourn in Europe as diplomat, exposed him to many libraries and historical monuments that enriched his knowledge of slavery and racism.

Mr Ume, an advocate of true federalism and rapporteur of Victims of Persecution, a non-governmental organisation, noted the need to restore history in Nigeria’s educational curriculum.

He urged Nigerians to “march against fear,” saying that the author pointed out the “Osu Caste System”, which discriminated against people in the South-eastern Nigeria.

“The Osu system is one practice Igbo communities must do away with in order to experience true modernity, enlightenment and civilization in the 21st century,” Mr Alang was quoted in his book.

Mr Ume described the author as an “intelligent man” who had traversed several countries as an envoy.

On his part, the author said he was motivated to write the book because of his desire to leave a legacy for the generations to come.

