Nigeria on Thursday recorded 49 new cases of COVID-19 across seven states.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) gave the update on Thursday evening on its official Twitter handle.

The new figure, which is slightly higher than the 43 cases recorded on Wednesday, brings the total number of infections in the country to 165,901.

The agency said the new cases were recorded in six states with Lagos leading the chart with 21 cases.

No fatality was also recorded from the disease on Thursday according to the NCDC. This implies that the country has only reported six deaths in the past 45 days.

This ,according to experts, is a huge improvement for the country, especially when compared with the past experiences where an average of 70 fatalities was recorded per week.

Nigeria’s last fatality case was recorded on Monday.

But health officials and professionals are still keen on maintaining safety protocols, warning Nigerians against letting down the guard.

Specifics

Meanwhile, NCDC said the 49 new cases recorded on Thursday were reported in six states. Lagos topped the statistics chart with 21 cases while Rivers took a share of 16.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded five; Kano reported three, Akwa Ibom- two, while both Ebonyi and Ekiti reported one case each.

Nigeria, a country of roughly 200 million people, has conducted about 2 million tests.

Nigeria has so far vaccinated 1,842,437 citizens with the Oxford vaccines.