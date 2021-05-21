ADVERTISEMENT

Armed bandits on Thursday killed the son of the Emir of Kontagora, Bashir Namaska, during a raid of the emir’s farm in Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State.

Two other persons sustained injuries in the attack.

The state’s police commissioner, Adamu Usman, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria but did not disclose the name of the deceased prince.

The prince was killed in the farm house of the farm located in Lioji village on the outskirt of Kontagora town.

Sources said the gunmen also rustled cows and other livestock in the farm house.

The deceased held the traditional title of Sardaunan Kontagara and had been overseeing the administration of the emirate council following the poor health condition of his father.

He was certified dead by at a hospital in Kontagora.

The police commissioner said the assassin’s bullet caught the deceased on his left arm and he died while being taken to the hospital.

The two injured men are receiving treatment at Kontagora General Hospital, the police boss said.