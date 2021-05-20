ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has called on the federal government to ensure speedy resolution of the lingering strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

This followed the adoption of a motion by Sergius Ogun (PDP-Edo) on the floor of the House on Thursday in Abuja.

Moving the motion, Mr Ogun said the judiciary remained a critical component of government, saddled with the responsibility of adjudication of disputes which helped in the smooth running and functioning of the state.

He said the closure of courts posed grave danger to the polity and was capable of exacerbating the current security situation in the country.

The lawmaker said the strike had contributed to the overcrowding of police cells and correctional facilities across the country, adding that inmates were unable to go for trial or get bail.

He added that it had contributed to festering disputes between private citizens as there was no judicial forum to submit their grievances for resolution.

He nonetheless appreciated the federal government and some state governments for the steps they had taken to resolve the dispute in order for the strike to be called off.

The House also mandated the Committees on Labour, Employment and Productivity and Judiciary to interface with the Minister of Labour and Employment and the Attorney–General of the Federation on steps taken to address the matter.

It asked the committee to submit its report within four weeks for further legislative action.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that JUSUN had on April 6 embarked on an indefinite strike, owing to the failure of the government to implement financial autonomy for the judiciary.

(NAN)