The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has called for a peaceful resolution of the dispute between the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Kaduna State government.

The NLC had declared a five-day warning strike in Kaduna over the state government’s plan to sack civil servants.

After three days of the strike grounding socio-economic activities in the state, the labour union announced that it was suspending the action to allow the federal government to mediate in the dispute.

Speaking for the first time on the dispute on Thursday, the NSCIA, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar Saad, said it was disturbed by the unfortunate ongoing industrial actions and hardening of positions by the parties.

The Council’s Director of Administration, Zubairu Usman-Ugwu, in a statement, said: “Though industrial actions are lawful means of seeking rights from the government, the current strike in Kaduna State is unfortunate, inauspicious and capable of compounding the already precarious situations prevailing in Kaduna State.”

The NSCIA said the country already face enormous challenges in the widespread insecurity and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Council is concerned that, if the issue is not swiftly resolved with tact and wisdom by all sides, it might not only compound the suffering of the already traumatised citizens of Kaduna State, but may also even spin out of control and snowball into (an) unforeseen national tragedy of immense proportions with unpleasant consequences across the state and beyond.

“It is in the light of the above that the Council hereby appeals to all parties especially the Kaduna State Government and the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to exercise restraints and embrace negotiation as the best approach for resolving this avoidable crisis that has created tension and distraction for both parties from the lofty goals being pursued for the benefit of the citizens.

“One of the qualities of the community of believers in God is described by Allah as “those who conduct their affairs by mutual consultation…” [Qur’an 42:38]. The recourse to round table discussion with sincerity and patriotism will bring about a win-win solution for all the critical stakeholders to the relief of the general public whom both parties love to serve.

“May Almighty Allah grant both parties the patience and wisdom to incline towards (a) rapid peaceful resolution of this rift,” the NSCIA said.