The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate allegations of negligence against two local airlines, Max Air and Aero Contractors.

The decision to investigate the two airlines followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Bala Umar (APC, Kano), on Wednesday.

In his motion, Mr Umar said the Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero and 139 others escaped death while flying Max Air on Tuesday from Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano to Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja due to reported engine failure.

He stated that 90 people also escaped crash while on Aero Contractors.

According to the lawmaker, the Boeing 737-500 was struck by a bird 10 minutes into the flight but had to return to base.

Mr Umar said the investigation aims ”to investigate allegations of negligence on the part of the airlines, and to prevent cases of bird strikes, particularly at the Aminu Kano airport”.

This, the lawmaker said, is to eliminate air accidents resulting from engine failure and bird strikes in order to safeguard the lives and properties of Nigerians.

This deliberation comes on the heels of air mishaps, mostly involving military jets.

In February, King Air 350 crashed after reporting engine failure en-route Minna. Seven personnel of the Nigeria Airforce died in the crash.

Meanwhile, following the adoption of the motion, the House Committee on Aviation was mandated to investigate the matter.