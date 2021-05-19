ADVERTISEMENT

The lawmaker representing Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala federal constituency of Imo State, Bede Eke (PDP, Imo), on Wednesday, said members of his constituency are threatening to recall him over the electoral bill.

Mr Eke, citing order six rule two and one (point of privilege), said his constituents are threatening to recall him ”if he should fail to discuss the continued delay by the House of Representatives to consider the report on the Electoral Act”.

In March, the report on the bill was laid by the Chairman of the House Committee on Electoral and Political Matters, Aisha Dukku (APC, Gombe).

There was a plan by the committee to lay the report in February, but it was postponed.

Spokesperson of the House, Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia), explained that the presentation was postponed to allow APC members to conclude the membership validation and registration process.

The panel, however, presented the report in March but the House has yet to consider it because of frequent holidays embarked by the lower legislative chamber.

While raising his point of order, Mr Eke said the deadline of the first quarter set for the passage of the bill already passed. He urged his colleagues to “keep to their words to pass the bill.”

“Mr Speaker, I am getting calls from my constituents. They threatened to recall me if I don’t raise this matter. I want to beg this House because I believe this is a responsible House. I know this House as a House that keeps to her promise. Since that report has been laid, let us consider and pass this bill so that the president can assent to the bill,” Mr Eke said.

The lawmaker was ruled out of order by the presiding officer, Deputy Speaker Idris Wase (APC, Plateau), who said other reports before the House were also important.

“I want to guide you. Every report before the House is important. To insinuate that this House is not keeping to its word is wrong. I hereby rule you out of order.”

Section 69 of the 1999 constitution as amended gives the power of recall to constituents.

The said bill suffered several setbacks in the 8th Assembly.

All attempts to amend the bill by the legislature failed as President Muhamadu Buhari rejected the bill on different occasions.