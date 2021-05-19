ADVERTISEMENT

A Max Air aircraft on Tuesday crashed landed with the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, and many passengers onboard.

The plane reportedly made an emergency landing 10 minutes after taking off from the Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Daily Trust reported

The aircraft with the number VM1645, which was slated for take-off at 1:30 p.m., had a 30 minutes delay and was only about 10 minutes in the air when it reportedly began to swerve until it made a detour.

The Director of Maintenance of the airliner, Muhammad Mubaraq, in an interview with Daily Trust, debunked media reports that the plane developed an engine fault and that that the passengers had a near death experience.

Mr Mubaraq said “What actually happened was that during take off, we had a bird strike and the number two engine ingested some birds and damaged the blade.

“Our pilot followed the normal procedure and made an air return on landing. When he landed, the engineers inspected it and replaced the damaged blade. They carried out normal maintenance procedures and released the aircraft.

“As I am talking to you, I flew the same aircraft to Abuja. It is very wrong to say they had a near death experience, the newspaper quoted the official as saying.

According to him, there was nothing untoward with what happened. He said bird strike is a common occurrence and the pilot did the right thing by making an air return.

He added that the passengers were disembarked safely without any risk.

“The pilot calmly took the plane back to the Kano airport. It was repaired and the plane took off to Abuja and just landed safely in Abuja,” one of the passengers told Daily Trust.