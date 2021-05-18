ADVERTISEMENT

Less than an hour after declaring the president of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba, wanted, Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s convoy on Tuesday drove past a procession of union members led by Mr Wabba.

Mr El-Rufai had on Tuesday declared Mr Wabba a fugitive and promised a ‘handsome reward’ for anyone that provides information on where Mr Wabba ‘is hiding.’

“KADUNA UPDATE: Ayuba Wabba & others of @NLCHeadquarters declared wanted for economic sabotage & attacks on public infrastructure under Miscellaneous Offences Act. Anyone that knows where he is hiding should send a message to @MOJKaduna.

KDSG. There will be a handsome reward!,” Mr El-Rufai wrote on Twitter.

Responding to the arrest threat, Mr Wabba had dared the governor, saying the threat was directed at the workers and not him alone.

“We are here and waiting for them, we will continue to press our demand until the government rescinds its decision,” the NLC president said.

Mr Wabba has been in Kaduna since Monday leading the five-day strike and street protests against the state government’s plan to sack many workers.

The convoy of the governor drove past Mr Wabba and other union members on his way to the office of Kaduna Electric, about 200 metres away.

The NLC members were at the NEPA roundabout when the governor’s convoy passed through. The procession was later attacked by armed thugs.

Ten minutes later, Mr El-Rufai’s convoy left the premises of Kaduna Electric but moved in the opposite direction, apparently avoiding the protesters who were still at the NEPA roundabout.

The electricity workers’ union are among those from the private sector who joined the strike. The visit of the governor may be connected to the ongoing blackout in the state imposed by the union members.