A former soldier, Adebisi Jamiu, and 33 others were on Tuesday arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says in a statement.

The statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspects “were picked up in different locations in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.”

It added that the 22-year-old former soldier, Mr Jamiu, and the other suspects were arrested “on the strength of verified intelligence on their alleged involvement in cybercrime.”

It also stated, “The other suspects include Muritala Olaniyi Lateef, Wasiu Olajide, Wasiu Sadiq, Olaniran Abiodun, Ayodeji Tosin, Olaniran Tayo, Oginni Oluwaseun, Oginni Olatunde, Ojuade Oluwafemi and Ibrahim Wande.

“Others are Oladiran Olayinka, Akinjobi Akinwunmi, Abayomi Aderohunmi, Olaoluwa Temitope, Idowu Olawale, Lawrence Taiwo, Ojo Gbenga, Tiamiyu Farouk, Oladele Seun, Akiniyi Boluwatife, Olaoluwa Mutiu, Olakunle Omolofe, Olalere Samad, Edbadon Johnson, Oketunbi Kayode, Gbeyide Tomiwa, Oluwanisola Elmuqsit, Bathlomew John, Ibikunle James, Olamide Oluwaseyi, Yusuf Mohammed, Adebola Ibrahim, and Ajayi Muyiwa.”

Mr Uwujaren said “the suspects have volunteered statements to the commission and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

Soldier earlier arrested for internet fraud

In August 2020, the EFCC disclosed in a statement that it arrested a serving soldier, Ajayi Kayode, a lance corporal, and 26 others for alleged internet fraud in the Lekki axis of Lagos State.

The commission stated that the soldier with service number NAF18/34732 “was arrested in his military attire during an early morning raid at 6B, Fatai Idowu Arobike, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, on Saturday, August 15, 2020, following intelligence received from concerned members of the public about his alleged involvement in criminal activities.”

The commission said Mr Kayode claimed in his written statement that other suspects arrested with him were his friends and that they had been teaching him how to make money through cybercrime.