Two more petitioners have been awarded compensation of N11 million by the Lagos Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS abuse and police brutality on Saturday.

The first award of N10 million compensation was issued to the family of late Rasheed Kareem, who was killed by a bullet shot by the police during the #EndSARS protest

Another sum of N1million was awarded to another victim of police brutality.

Olalekan Bankole, the brother to the late Mr Kareem earlier narrated to the panel how the deceased was killed by police officers from Area C in Surulere.

He said the deceased was shot in the head on October 21, 2020, at Stadium area of Surulere.

Giving the panel’s ruling on Saturday, Doris Okuwobi, the panel chair, said from the totality of evidence before it, the panel found that police officers shot at unknown persons at Surulere area on October 21, 2020, and there was an extrajudicial killing of the late Mr Kareem.

“An independent investigation should be conducted into the sporadic and deliberate shootings and killings of unarmed persons at Tejuosho, Aralile and its environs on the 21st of October, 2020.

“A further investigation of police officers that shot and killed the deceased is recommended. The erring police officers should be brought to book accordingly.

“A sum of N10 million is awarded as compensation for the unfortunate death of Mr Rasheed Olanrewaju Kareem,” Mrs Okuwobi ruled.

Unlawful arrest and torture

The second petitioner, Adeyinka Austin, was awarded N1 million compensation for his unlawful arrest, detention and torture by police officers.

The petitioner, an English tutor, earlier narrated how the police unlawfully arrested him, detained and tortured him for allegedly defrauding a woman.

Mr Austin said his vehicle was impounded by the police and despite that police investigation revealed he had no contact with or defrauded the complainant, he was subjected to constant abuse and torture.

Giving the position of the panel on the matter, Mrs Okuwobi said the petition was undefended by the police and there was incontrovertible evidence by the petitioner.

“The petitioner was not found to have committed any criminal act when he was arrested and presented in public with handcuffs.

Mrs Okuwobi said the respondents have failed to show that the petitioner has committed any crime despite his arrest, detention and torture.

“The arrest and detention of the petitioner from 28 September, 2017 to 30 September, 2017 is found to be wrongful, illegal and unconstitutional. The confiscation of the petitioner’s car was found to be unlawful and unconstitutional.

“The petition is entitled to compensation, the panel hereby awards a sum of N1 million in favou for the unlawful arrest, detention torture and degrading treatment meted to the petitioner by the respondent“, the retired judge ruled.

As of Saturday, the Lagos judicial panel had awarded N68.2 million to 12 victims of police brutality so far.

Three other petitioners received no compensation because they could not prove their cases before the panel.