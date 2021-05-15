ADVERTISEMENT

An Anglican Archbishop, Isaac Nwobia, has urged the federal government to convene a national dialogue to address issues of insecurity in the country

Mr Nwobia, who is the Archbishop/Bishop of Diocese of Isiala Ngwa South (Aba Province), made the call during the 4th Synod of the diocese at St. Peter’s Cathedral Owerrinta, Abia State on Thursday.

The archbishop, while speaking with reporters during the opening session of the Synod, said that national dialogue was important, as the communication gap could be responsible for some of the present security challenges in Nigeria.

“The president should summon us, either as a meeting or a confab, so that people can say why they are annoyed.

“The solution should be that we need to sit down, dialogue and sort things out,” he said.

The cleric condemned the destruction of some of the nation’s security facilities.

“If we destroy the things that guard us, what will be our gain? What will be the future of this country?”

He said the church would use the four-day synod to deliberate on the insecurity and pray for peace and unity of the nation.

Also, the Bishop of Umuahia Anglican Diocese, Geoffrey Ibeabuchi, said that people in leadership were disconnected from the upcoming generations.

Mr Ibeabuchi, during his sermon on discipleship, advised leaders to serve and lead.

According to him, that way, the youth will emulate them for the good of the nation.

He called on Christians to embark on adequate discipleship as a means of fulfilling Christ’s great commission.

