ADVERTISEMENT

A police sergeant attached to Kano Command’s Motor Traffic Division (MTD), Kabiru Isah, has been commended for returning over one million naira (N1,294,200.00) he recovered from the scene of a fatal accident.

A statement issued by police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Haruna, on Friday said the officer found the money while “conducting scene analysis”, minutes after the fatal accident.

Mr Haruna said the owner of the money was knocked down from a motorcycle he was riding by a trailer along Zaria Road Kano and died.

The owner had kept the money in a shoe box with him on the motorcycle.

While handing over the money to the family of the deceased, the commissioner of police in the state, Sama’ila Dikko, called on police officers and other people of the state to emulate the good conduct of Mr Isah.

The managing director of Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Baffa Dan’agundi has reportedly rewarded the police sergeant with one hundred thousand naira (N100,000.00).