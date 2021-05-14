ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has arrested three persons including a police inspector posing as operatives of the agency during an illegal operation in Lagos.

The commission in a statement shared via its Twitter handle on Thursday, identified the three men as Pascal Ugwu Chijoke, Sodiq Adekunle, and Edwin Bassey – a police inspector.

EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, who signed the statement, said the suspects were arrested at New Horizon Estate, Lekki, Lagos, “in the middle of their illegal operation to ‘serve’ a court order” on “an unsuspecting victim”.

The commission said the suspects claimed the court order emanated from the Mushin Magistrate Court.

It alleged that the three suspects “stormed the residence of their target with all the paraphernalia of typical EFCC raid, wearing fake EFCC branded jackets and identity cards.”

“The EFCC head of Lagos Zonal office, Ghali Ahmed, warned Nigerians to be cautious of impostors who use the identity of the commission to extort unsuspecting members of the public,” the statement read in part.

He assured that the commission was determined to stamp out the activities of impostors.

Mr Ahmed also warned Nigerians to be wary of impostors, ”using the good name of the Commission to extort unsuspecting targets”. He urged citizens to be vigilant and report suspicious activities to the commission.

He assured that the commission is determined to stamp out the activities of impostors.

“We will always be ahead of these fraudsters. If they fail to desist they will face the music,” he said.