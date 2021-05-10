ADVERTISEMENT

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied the accusation by the police that it was plotting to attack Lagos State.

The group’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in a statement on Monday described the allegation as “total falsehood”.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, had said earlier on Monday that there was a plan by IPOB’s security arm, the Eastern Security Network, to attack “soft targets” in the state.

Mr Odumosu said this during a security Townhall Meeting at the Lagos state secretariat, attended by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other senior officials of the Lagos State Government.

“The threat of IPOB to attack soft targets in Lagos is equally being put on the radar of the command intelligence gathering and other security services in the State. Strategies are being put in place to neutralise their activities.

“The Command is using this medium to solicit the support of all and sundry to be vigilant at all times and report any suspicious person or movement to security agencies. Let us adopt the slogan of ‘when you see something, say something,’” he said.

IPOB’s response

But Mr Kanu, in a statement issued through IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, urged the public to disregard the allegation.

He said Mr Odumosu, “in connivance with a former governor of Lagos, was plotting to create disharmony between Ndígbo and Yorubas”.

“The public is hereby notified that the allegations that IPOB is plotting to attack Lagos is a lie.

“Lagos State CP, Hakeem Odumosu who made the allegation is a former CSO to Tinubu and their intention is to fuel division between Yorubas & Biafrans.

“It won’t work. This is not 1967,” he said

IPOB, a separatist group seeking for secession of Igbo speaking South-east and parts of South-south from Nigeria, has been proscribed by the Nigerian government.

The group has denied the accusations that they were responsible for the spate of deadly attacks against security agencies in the country’s South-east and South-south regions.