The remains of a former Nigerian Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Al-Hassan, popularly called Mama Taraba, have been laid to rest in Jalingo, Taraba State.

She died on Friday in an Egyptian hospital at the age of 61.

Her funeral prayers took place at the palace of the Emir of Muri in Jalingo. The prayer was led by the Chief Imam of the palace, Nuruddeen Sallah, late on Monday.

Her remains were later lowered at Jakada fari central graveyard in Jalingo.

The deceased politician left behind three children and 13 grand children. She also left behind her aged father who holds the traditional title of ‘Sarkin Ayukan Muri’.

Late Mrs Al-Hassan served as minister in the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari but expressed loyalty to a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, when the latter fell out with Mr Buhari.

She later left the cabinet to contest the governorship seat in her home state of Taraba.

After the All Progressives Congress disqualified her from its primaries, she moved on to pick the ticket of the United People Democratic Party (UDP) but did very poorly in the general election.

In his reaction to the death, President Buhari said he was deeply saddened.

“The demise of the notable politician, Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan has left many saddened. Both in office and out of office, her concern for the education of the girl child, especially those of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, who were abducted by Boko Haram terrorists, shone through.

“Her death is a huge loss not only to the female gender activist community but to the country as a whole. Our condolences to her family, friends, National Assembly and government and people of Taraba State,” the president SAS quoted as saying by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu.