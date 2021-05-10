The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has urged Muslims to search for the new crescent of (Shawwal) on Tuesday, May 11.
If sighted, the new crescent will mark the completion of this year’s Ramadan fast.
This is contained in a statement issued by the council’s deputy secretary-general, Salisu Shehu, on behalf of its president-general, the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar.
The NSCIA said, “If the crescent is actually sighted by informed persons Tuesday night and His Eminence is so advised by the experts, he would address the Press to declare Wednesday, 12th May, 2021 as the first day of Shawwal (‘Id day).”
“If, however, the crescent is not sighted on Tuesday night, Thursday, 13th May, 2021 automatically becomes the first of Shawwal, 1442 AH (‘Id day). A press statement to that effect would be issued on Tuesday night.”
Though Ramadan may have come to an end, the lessons in it must continue to reflect in the lives of Muslims, NSCIA said.
The council encouraged Muslims to continue praying for peaceful co-existence in Nigeria, as they keep the virtues and gains of the sacred month as a spiritual guide towards accelerated development as individuals and as a nation.
According to the NSCIA, in addition to the established and traditional Islamic leaders in each locality, members of the moon-sighting committee who can be contacted for information and clarification are as follows:
