The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the dismissal of Nigeria’s transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi, and the suspended Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Usman, over unremitted funds.

Ms Usman was suspended last Thursday following the recommendation of Mr Amaechi to the presidency. The minister accused the NPA under Ms Usman of not remitting enough money to Nigeria’s purse.

The minister, in a letter sent to President Muhammadu Buhari, said the NPA, under Ms Usman, failed to remit N165 billion (N165, 320, 962, 697) to Nigeria’s purse between 2016 and 2021 and should therefore be probed.

Mr Buhari has since ordered the probe and asked Ms Usman to step aside while the probe continues.

Ms Usman has denied the allegations.

However, the PDP, in its reaction, faulted Mr Amaechi’s suggestion, describing it as a ploy to cover up the scandal.

In the statement signed by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the main opposition party insisted that both “the minister and the indicted NPA Managing Director should be handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for investigation and possible prosecution.”

“The party also asks the transport minister to come clean on his reported connection in the alleged involvement of his wife, Mrs. Edith Amaechi, in the exposed N48 billion contract scam currently rocking the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC),” the PDP said.

“This is in addition to reports from the office of Auditor General which also unearthed the looting of unremitted deduction to Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) amounting to N3,667,750,470. $148,845,745.04, Euro 4,891,449.50 and £252,682.14 under the suspended NPA Managing Director and Amaechi’s ministerial supervision.

“The audit report also exposed another N15.18 billion allegedly siphoned through shady Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects by the NPA, an agency under Amaechi’s ministerial purview.”