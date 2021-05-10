ADVERTISEMENT

Students of Bayero University, Kano, on Monday, held a protest following the report of the killing of a student at its new campus.

But the university’s spokesperson, Lamara Garba, in a statement on the development, said the person killed was not a student but a visitor.

Following news of the killing on social media, some students of the university staged a protest over insecurity in the school, calling on the university authorities to protect students.

The protesters marched within the campus with placards inscribed with different messages such as: “Our girls are not secure,” “Na person we dey alive dey rewrite carry over” and “Use your sense, we need security in BUK.”

The governor of the university’s new campus, Abubakar Bamaker, told PREMIUM TIMES that the police had taken control of the situation.

Mr Bamaker corroborated the university’s statement that the deceased person was not a student of the university but a frequent visitor to the campus.

“It is difficult to comment whether he was killed on the campus or outside. Only the police can speak on this and we are now waiting for them,” the governor said.

But the police spokesperson, Mr Lamara, identified the deceased person as Adamu Sunusi-Shanono. He said he was killed by phone snatchers, adding that two suspects have been arrested over the incident.

“The victim and the arrested suspects are not students of the university and the incident did not happen in the school,” Mr Lamara said.