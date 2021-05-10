ADVERTISEMENT

As part of its contributions towards solution-driven journalism, Nigeria’s leading investigative newspaper, PREMIUM TIMES, has created a development-focused desk.

The newspaper’s Managing Editor, Idris Akinbajo, on Monday announced the creation of “Development Desk.”

The desk, according to Mr Akinbajo will focus on issues of human development including health and education.

He also announced the appointment of Mojeed Alabi, former deputy head of investigations as the new head of the desk.

Mr Alabi holds a BA Certificate in English from Obafemi Awolowo University and Masters in Diplomacy and Strategic Studies (MDSS), from UNILAG.

He joined the defunct National Mirror Newspapers in 2010 and served as both education correspondent and campus page editor. He later moved to New Telegraph Newspaper in 2014 as correspondent before joining PREMIUM TIMES as deputy head of investigations.

The multiple award winning journalist won the education category of Nigerian Media Merit Award (NMMA) in 2012 and 2017. He won Human Rights Reporter of the Year of the same award in 2018.

Mr Alabi also won the Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting (Print Category) 2016 and 2018.

He is a recipient of Golden Pen Report of the Year (Sponsored by Nigerian Breweries) 2017 and 2018.

He was a fellow of the World Health Organisation’s Road Safety Fellowship at the Road Safety Conference in Brazil in 2015 and also participated in the 2017 Global Investigative Journalism Conference at the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa.

PREMIUM TIMES in January, as part of a reorganisation to serve its readers more, announced the creation of the National News Desk, which succeeds the Politics Desk. The desk coordinates political and security/law enforcement coverages.

It also created Human Rights, Judiciary & Anti-Corruption Desk, headed by Ade Adesomoju, a veteran judiciary reporter who recently joined the organisation from PUNCH newspapers.