The Nasru-Lahi- L-Fatih Society of Nigeria (NASFAT), a Muslim prayer group, on Monday, commiserated with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, over the death of his son, Dare.
Mr Adeboye lost Mr Dare to the clutches of death on Tuesday May 4, at the age of 42 years.
In a statement issued in Lagos on Monday, NASFAT’s Publicity Secretary, AbdulHakeem Yusuf, said the group was shocked at Mr Dare’s death.
He added that the group prayed that God would grant the family and the RCCG the fortitude to bear the loss and overcome it.
He quoted NASFAT’s President, Niyi Yusuf, as describing deceased, who was also a pastor, as an energetic and dynamic cleric dedicated to the works of God.
The spokesperson also quoted NASFAT’s Chief Missioner, Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike, as saying: “We all came from God and to Him, we shall all return.’’ He added that the cleric prayed that God would comfort the entire RCCG family.
The NASFAT group focuses on youth, women and the elite. It has millions of members across Nigeria.
(NAN)
