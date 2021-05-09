At least 3,000 people have signed an online petition calling Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and the Ministry of Health to investigate the untimely death of a Lagos chef, Peju Ugboma, at Premier Specialist Medical Center in Victoria Island.

A petition set up by a committee of friends, led by Abdul Mahmud, a human rights lawyer, has garnered over 3,000 supporters on Sunday morning calling for “justice to be done.”

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how the family of the late Peju Ugboma accused Premier Specialist Medical Center of negligence resulting in her untimely demise.

According to a statement signed by Nwabeze Ugboma on behalf of the family and made available to PREMIUM TIMES, the deceased died days after undergoing fibroid surgery in the hospital.

The family said an independent autopsy by pathologists at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) showed that Mrs Ugboma suffered internal bleeding after the surgical procedure. The autopsy discovered that she had about two litres of blood in her abdomen and pelvic area.

Justice, accountability

“Enough is enough. Another life wasted, leaving behind so much pain and devastation. Too many deaths in private hospitals in Nigeria due to negligence. There must be accountability from doctors. We have lost Peju but her death must not be in vain!,” Funmi Dairo, one of those who signed the petition, said.

Another petitioner, Izin Akioya, said, it is high time Nigeria placed a premium on her citizens’ life.

“It’s high time we took collective action to save lives lost due to negligence and poor healthcare infrastructure and equipment. Value for life should matter much more than it currently does in Nigeria.”

Femi Flame, another petitioner, lamented the state of the Nigerian health facilities and “nonchalance disposition to patients’ well-being by most health care providers in govt institutions has got to stop. Enough of this wickedness! Enough!!! I’m signing this petition for us to make them an example”

Maimunah Anephy called for punitive measures against the hospital to forestall a reoccurrence.

“This negligence has to stop. Lives are precious and must be seen as such by those who have been given the responsibility to care. No more needless loss of life due to health care professionals’ negligence. They need to be accountable for the lives entrusted in their care,” Lope Emmanuel said.

Legal action

Mr Ugboma told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that the medical record given to him by Premier Specialist Medical Centre was incomplete.

“I had to go and block their gate and started telling their patients they are murderers and when I started threatening them, that was when they now gave us a medical record. Before they wanted to give us a medical report to the pathologist,” he said during a telephone interview.

“When the pathologist saw the medical record, he said it looks like it’s not complete, that they withheld some information.”

He stated that a lawsuit would be filed against the hospital.

“We are already talking to our lawyers,” he added.

Since Friday, PREMIUM TIMES had made repeated efforts to reach the management of Premier Medical Centre. A lady, who spoke on the phone and identified herself as Ijeoma Ezimoha, said her “superior would get back” to this newspaper.

On Saturday, another lady, who answered the phone and identified herself as Mary, said they would get back.

They were yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.