The police in Osun say they have arrested eight suspected members of a kidnap syndicate who relocated to hide in the state after operating in Benue.

Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson in the state, said in a statement on Saturday that the suspects were arrested on Friday at Omo Ijesa village, following credible intelligence reports.

Ms Opalola further said when interrogated, the suspects confessed to have killed their last victim, Akiishi Catherine, 65, and three others in their previous operations.

“The suspects were arrested on May 7, sequel to credible intelligence the command received and acted upon in a follow-up on a case of the kidnap of a 65-year-old, Mrs Akiishi Catherine in Benue State.

“The operation was led by the Commissioner of Police in Osun, Olawale Olokode.

“Prior to the arrest, police investigations revealed that the suspects relocated to Osun after the kidnap of the woman as a deceptive tactic to avoid arrest by the police in Benue.

“The suspects have also planned to use Osun as a safe haven for the negotiation and collection of ransom even after murdering the woman in cold blood,’’ the spokesperson said.

He said the suspects, who were between 18 and 25 years old, had allegedly confessed to killing their last victim and three others.

“The suspects will be handed over to the Benue Police Command as soon as preliminary investigations are concluded’’, he said.

He said the commissioner of police had commended police personnel involved in the successful operation.

