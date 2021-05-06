President Muhammadu Buhari extends deepest sympathies to the family of Enoch Adeboye, the General
Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on the passing of his son, Dare Adeboye.
Also commiserating with members of the RCCG on the demise of the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35, President Buhari urges them to find comfort in the teachings of the Holy Scriptures that those who have chosen to serve God faithfully will see Him as He is in eternity.
The President prays God Almighty to grant the departed rest in His everlasting kingdom and comfort grieving family, friends and associates.
Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
