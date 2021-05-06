Members of the International News Media Association (INMA) elected 11 new executives to its governing Board of Directors during the non-profit organisation’s annual business meeting on Wednesday.

Stephen Dunbar-Johnson, President, International, of The New York Times Company, was elected as Second Vice President of the Board’s Executive Committee.

Executives elected to new Board terms or recently appointed to the Board are:

Alexandra Beverfjord, Editor-in-Chief and CEO, Dagbladet (Aller Media), Norway

P.J. Browning, President Newspaper Division, Evening Post Publishing, United States

Lotta Edling, Editorial Director, Bonnier News, Sweden

Chris Janz, Chief Digital and Publishing Officer, Nine, Australia

Mapula Nkosi, Editor-in-Chief, Daily Sun (Media 24), South Africa

Martha Ortiz, Chief Editor, El Colombiano, Colombia

Sivakumar Sundaram, Chairman of the Executive Committee, Bennett Coleman & Company Ltd. (BCCL), India

Siv Juvik Tveitnes, Executive Vice President of News Media, Schibsted, Norway

Gert Ysebaert, CEO, Mediahuis, Belgium

Belle Tayler, Head of Brand & Acquisition of Nine in Australia, meanwhile, has been appointed as chair of INMA’s Young Professionals Committee, which oversees the association’s Young Professionals Initiative.

New INMA Board terms begin June 1.

INMA President Damian Eales, global head of transformation for News Corp, lauded three executives departing the Board upon their terms’ expirations, including:

Espen Egil Hansen, formerly Editor-in-Chief and CEO, Aftenposten, Norway

Katharina Neubert, Director Business Development, Insider, United States

D.D. Purkayastha, formerly Managing Director and CEO, ABP, India

Mr Eales also recognised Board members who have stepped down in the past year: Greg Piechota of Agora in Poland and Rika Swart of Media 24 in South Africa.

The INMA Board of Directors is the fiduciary body overseeing the association’s activities worldwide.

The International News Media Association (INMA) is a global community of market-leading news media companies reinventing how they engage audiences and grow revenue in a multi-platform environment.

The INMA community consists of nearly 18,000 members at 900+ media companies in 79 countries.

INMA is the news media industry’s foremost ideas-sharing network with members connected via conferences, reports, Webinars, virtual meetings, an unparalleled archive of best practices, and strategic initiatives focused on digital subscriptions, smart data, and product.