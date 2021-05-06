ADVERTISEMENT

A monarch in Oyo State has warned residents of his community against selling their lands to foreigners in order to curb insecurity.

Abdulganiy Oloogunebi, the Aseyin of Iseyin, said foreigners contribute to the security challenges rocking the Oke-Ogun and Ibarapa axis of the state.

Mr Oloogunebi while speaking in his palace on Wednesday said many perpetrators of kidnappings in the area are from Niger, Chad, and Cameroon.

He also urged residents to be vigilant enough to keep track of new faces and suspicious movements of strangers in their domains.

The monarch also pledged that all traditional rulers in Oke-Ogun would ensure that their domains are safe from criminal activities that could hinder economic growth of the region.

“It is very saddening that kidnapping and armed robbery are the trending issues in the country today,” he said.

“What happened in the old, where our people keep vigil in their communities against invaders and criminal elements is what we should resort to now. If you see any strange thing happening within your community, call the elders who will call on the King or Baale. This will help the security agencies to have tangible information to work with.

“If you see a strange person that came from the forest to buy food for more than two people, it means they are camping there and might be doing something ominous, call on the people around and stop such person(s) for questioning and if he or she cannot give convincing explanation, call on the security agents, these are ways to foil criminal acts before they manifest.

“I will also want to appeal to my people to stop selling lands to foreigners that they cannot ascertain their nationality. Recent security intelligence have shown that foreigners from Niger, Chad, Cameroon and other countries who do not even have proper documentation are buying lands from our people.

“This action portends near and future dangers, those that sell such land are giving room for people that we do not know their ancestral and moral background to spread over our communities and wreak havoc, we have to stop this act,” he said.