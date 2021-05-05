ADVERTISEMENT

A panel of academics, civil society experts, activists and journalists from Nigeria and the University of Sussex will discuss the situation of human rights and shrinking civic space in Nigeria on Thursday, May 6, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The panel of discussants is led by Ivor Gaber, First Professor of Journalism (now Professor of Political Journalism) at the University of Sussex and Emeritus Professor of Broadcast Journalism at Goldsmiths, University of London. He will be joined by Jude Ilo, the Nigerian representative for the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA); Idayat Hassan, Director of the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) and Yemi Adomolekun, Executive Director of Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE).

Dapo Olorunymi, Publisher of Premium Times and Executive Director, Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism is billed to give an overview of the re-emergence of obnoxious laws from the past that are currently affecting press and civic freedom in Nigeria.

Abdul Mahmud, a Nigerian lawyer, human rights advocate and former legal adviser of the #EndSARS movement will speak on the harassment of #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria while Rinu Oduala, #EndSARS protester and human rights advocate will be at the event to detail her experience as a frontline member during the protests. Akintunde Babatunde, an MA Candidate at the University of Sussex will moderate the event.

The webinar is sponsored by the School of Media Arts and Humanities, University of Sussex and PTCIJ – a journalism innovation and development initiative in West Africa with headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria

To join this event, please click on the link below to register:

http://bit.ly/SussexWebinar2021