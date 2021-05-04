ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos say they have restored normalcy to the Mile 12 area of the state, following a crisis over an alleged blasphemy of Prophet Mohammed.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, said in a statement on Tuesday that leaders of ’13 warring groups’ were summoned by the Commissioner of Police.

There was unrest at Mile 12 area on Monday with sporadic shootings and the use of dangerous weapons by the groups.

The police said preliminary investigation into the crisis revealed that the “Commander of Security Committee in Gengere Community, Alhaji Alidu Mohammed, was alleged to have disrespected and blasphemed Prophet Mohammed (SAW).”

Following the alleged blasphemy, “hoodlums went on rampage, attacked him, set ablaze his two cars, vandalised one of his houses and set ablaze a small building belonging to one Alhaji Mamuda,” the police said.

The police did not say the nature of the blasphemy.

The unrest which started on Monday afternoon led to the closure of many businesses.

The police confirmed one death from the crisis. The victim, identified as Mohammed, was stabbed and later died in the hospital.

Mr Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police, said the police boss, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the arrest of 13 leaders of warring groups of Gengere Community, Mile 12, for their alleged involvement in the crisis.

“The order for the arrest of the leaders was given during interrogation and interview session with the leaders by the Commissioner of Police at the Conference Room, State Headquarters, Ikeja, today Tuesday 4th May, 2021.

“In response to the crisis, the Commissioner of Police immediately deployed additional policemen to the area where 45 suspects were arrested.