The Nigerian Army has disowned a kidnapper, Adamu Galadima, who was arrested by the police in Kaduna.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Mohammed Yerima, the army said Mr Galadima was its employee but was disengaged several years ago.

The police in Kaduna State had arrested four suspects including Mr Galadima for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a six-year-old in Kaduna.

According to the police, the boy was abducted by his family’s neighbour in Badarawa area of Kaduna North LGA and was taken to Kano State.

The abductors murdered the child after collecting N1 million ransom from his father.

Rumors had since circulated that one of the kidnappers is a serving soldier.

But in the Tuesday statement, the army said he was dismissed since 2013 after being found guilty in a court-martial held in Kaduna.

Read the full statement by the army below.

RE: ARREST OF SOlDIER FOR KIDNAP, MURDER OF NEIGHBOUR’S CHILD

The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a video which has gone viral on the social media alleging that a soldier, Lance Corporal Adamu Galadima, was involved in an alleged case of kidnapp and murder of his neighbour’s child after collecting the sum of N5m as ransom.

The Nigerian Army wishes to state that the information contained in the video is not true.

Contrary to the claim, Lance Corporal Adamu Galadima was duly dismissed from the Nigerian Army in 2013 after a General Court Marshal that held in Kaduna had found him guilty.

His last unit was 2 Provost Group where he was involved in a case of attempted murder leading to his arrest and prosecution before the General Court Marshal in Kaduna.

After his dismissal, Adamu found his way to Kaduna State Environmenta Services where he secured a job as a cleaner.

He is therefore, not a personnel of Nigerian Army as at April 2021 when he committed the alleged crime.

The Nigerian Army remains a disciplined organisation that will not condone any unprofessional conduct on the part of its officers and soldiers.

The general public is therefore urged to ignore the misleading story currently being shared in the social media.

Mohammed Yerima

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations

4 May 2021