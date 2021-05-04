The police in Kaduna State have arrested four suspects, who allegedly kidnapped and murdered a six-year-old child in Kaduna on Sunday.

The police spokeperson, Muhammad Jalinge, made the disclosure at a press briefing at the police headquarters on Monday in Kaduna.

Mr Jalinge said the suspects would be charged to court for criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and culpable homicide.

According to Mr Jalinge, the boy was abducted by his family’s neighbour in Badarawa area of Kaduna North LGA and was taken to Kano State.

“The abductors murdered the child after collecting N1 million ransom from his father.

Mr Jalinge said after a thorough investigation four suspects were arrested.

“The father of the kidnapped child, Kabiru Magayaki, reported to the police that his son Mohammed Kabiru was abducted on April 24, and that the abductors demanded N30 million as ransom.

“Mr Magayaki said that they agreed for the sum of N1 million which the family paid, but the kidnappers refused to release the boy after collecting the money.

“The police subsequently moved to action.”

Mr Jalige said investigations by the police revealed that the person who coordinated the abduction is a neighbour of Mr Magaji.

“That makes it easier for him to lure the innocent child by sending him on an errand to a location where one of the suspects was already waiting to kidnap him to an unknown destination.”

“He disclosed that the boy was killed because one of the suspects had feared that he would reveal his identity after regaining freedom.

“They decided to strangle him to death and concealed the body in a drainage system in the outskirt of Kano Municipal, Kano State.

“The suspects, having confessed to the commission of the immoral act, led the police to where the decomposing body of the victim was identified and evacuated to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano for autopsy.

“Investigation is still ongoing with a view to unravelling the identities of all those involved in this unfortunate cum barbaric act, apprehend and bring them to book,” he said.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES, a family member of the boy said it was shocking to the family that it was its neighbour who the child was familiar with who kidnapped and led him to his death.

“The whole family is still in shock. These same suspects are people Mr Magayaki always helped.

” The whole Badarawa area went into panic as angry youth gathered to set the suspects’ homes ablaze. But for the intervention of the police, it would have been chaos in that area.” Ibrahim Lawal said.

ADVERTISEMENT